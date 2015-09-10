FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm Henri forms in the Atlantic
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Tropical storm Henri forms in the Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Henri, the eighth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 250 miles (405 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Henri is moving toward the north at nearly 5 miles per hour (7 kph).

“Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” the NHC added. (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.