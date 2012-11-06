Residential Re bondholders exposed to losses following Sandy - S&P

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s has put a catastrophe bond sold by Residential Re to cover insurer USAA against losses from natural disasters on credit watch.

The move is a response to Hurricane Sandy. The agency said it expected more notes would be triggered.

The credit rating agency said it has put the Class 5 notes of Residential Re’s series 2011-1 and 2012-1 bonds on credit watch with negative implications as Sandy has increased “the risk associated with these bonds”.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market investors.

They are sold to investors such as pension funds, which receive an income in return for agreeing to pay some of the issuers’ claims if an earthquake or hurricane strikes.

USAA placed the two Residential Re bonds in 2011 and 2012 to protect it against claims for hurricanes, earthquakes, severe thunderstorm, winter storms and wildfires in the United States. The two classes of risk placed on negative CreditWatch total $270 million.

The transaction is structured as an “aggregate” bond, which means it will only trigger if it accumulates enough losses on an annual basis to reach a pre-agreed attachment point.

S&P said USAA submitted a loss estimate notice following Sandy -- which means the insurer believes insured losses are enough to trigger a payout.

If the bond is triggered, the investors who brought the bond will need to pay out all or part of their principal.

Disaster assessment firms AIR Worldwide and Eqecat said possible insured losses from Sandy could total $20 billion.

Two tornados in June, which caused USAA losses of $187 million, have already caused the attachment point to be eroded.

USAA estimates its ultimate net losses from all covered natural disasters stands between $129 million and $363 million, S&P said.

“These events, plus the losses from Hurricane Sandy, decrease the amount of future losses necessary to trigger an event payment and, in our view, increase the risk associated with these bonds,” S&P said.

Rival rating agency Moody’s said on Monday a catastrophe bond issued by Swiss Re could also be exposed to losses following Sandy.

Reporting by Sarah Mortimer. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.