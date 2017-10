HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Apache Corp was evacuating nonessential workers from its east-central Gulf of Mexico operations on Friday due to the threat from tropical storm Isaac, but no production was shut in, a company spokesman said.

Nonessential workers are those not directly involved in oil and gas output, such as cooks and cleaning staff.

Apache’s preparations focused on shallow-water operations, or those in hundreds of feet of water as opposed to thousands.