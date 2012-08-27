FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barge traffic suspended in U.S. Gulf due to Isaac-association
August 27, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Barge traffic suspended in U.S. Gulf due to Isaac-association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Barge traffic from Baton Route, Louisiana, to the U.S. Gulf has been suspended due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the captain of the Crescent River Port Pilots Association said.

The association, in consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, suspended traffic operations and the movement of vessels as of 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (1400 GMT) on Monday, said Capt. A.J. Gibbs, president of the association.

“You’ll see nothing moving on the river at all,” he said. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

