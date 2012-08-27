Cargill closes two Louisiana grain export elevators due to Isaac

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc said on Monday it is shutting down two grain export elevators in Louisiana due to the threat from Tropical Storm Isaac.

Elevators in Westwego and Reserve, Louisiana, “will be down as a precaution,” Cargill said.

Rival Archer Daniels Midland shuttered four grain elevators in New Orleans because of the storm.

On its current track, Isaac is due to slam into the Gulf Coast between Florida and Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Katrina hitting New Orleans, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.