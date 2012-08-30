FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisiana officials order evacuation due to dam failure
#Financials
Louisiana officials order evacuation due to dam failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Louisiana officials on Thursday ordered a widespread evacuation along the Tangipahoa River between the towns of Kentwood and Robert due to the imminent failure of a dam in Mississippi caused by rising water from Tropical Storm Isaac.

Due to the imminent failure of the Lake Tangipahoa Dam in Percy Quinn State Park in Mississippi, near the town of McComb, up to 60,000 people downstream in Louisiana need to immediately evacuate, Tangipahoa Parish President Gordon Burgess told local television station WWLTV.

The dam is about 100 miles (161 km) north of New Orleans, which is not in imminent danger.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has ordered buses to the area to help evacuate residents due to rising waters on the river, Burgess said. (Reporting By Chris Baltimore; Editing by Eric Beech)

