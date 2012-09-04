FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge lifts force majeure on Garden Banks gas line post-Isaac
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 4, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Enbridge lifts force majeure on Garden Banks gas line post-Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Garden Banks Pipeline LLC lifted its force majeure on Sunday after Tropical Storm Isaac forced it to evacuate personnel last week, the company said in an online filing.

The company returned personnel to the platform on Saturday and prepared to return to service, it said in a filing.

The 50-mile (80-km) Garden Banks system extends from Garden Banks Block 128 in the Gulf of Mexico to South Marsh Island Block 76, where it interconnects with interstate pipelines to move up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas onshore.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.