Enbridge Stingray gas pipeline flows cut due to storm Isaac

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Stingray Pipeline Co LLC said due to producer shut-ins from Tropical Storm Isaac, most natural gas flows on its pipeline system were cut to zero.

Stingray said in a website posting late Monday that the Targa Barracuda delivery point remained available.

The 325-mile Stingray system transports up to 560 million cubic feet per day of gas from offshore Gulf of Mexico fields in the High Island, West Cameron, East Cameron, Vermillion and Garden Banks offshore areas.