#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Enbridge Mississippi Canyon gas line in force majeure due Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Mississippi Canyon Gas Pipeline LLC declared force majeure on Sunday due to severe weather conditions from Tropical Storm Isaac, cutting receipt and delivery flows on its natural gas system to zero until further notice.

The 45-mile Mississippi Canyon system transports gas production gathered from the Mars, Mensa and Ursa platforms in the Mississippi Canyon Area of the Gulf of Mexico to the Mississippi Canyon gas pipeline at West Delta 143 platform. The system has a capacity of 800 million cubic feet per day.

