FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf of Mexico oil, gas operations affected by storm
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 26, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Gulf of Mexico oil, gas operations affected by storm

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds Exxon)
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico
shut in production and were evacuating energy infrastructure on Saturday as
Tropical Storm Isaac headed for Cuba on a path toward the eastern part of the
Gulf.
    The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Saturday
that 8.63 percent of the Gulf's oil output and 1.62 percent of natural gas
production per day was shut down. 
    The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 23 percent of U.S. oil production and
7 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity
and 44 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the
EIA said.
    On its current path, multiple forecasters said the storm would hit Cuba and
the southern tip of Florida before making landfall next week anywhere from the
Florida Panhandle to New Orleans. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center's forecast put the storm on a path toward
the Florida Panhandle late Tuesday and early Wednesday. 
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted a "near
normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to
eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, with one to three of them
major. 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ESTIMATED CAPACITY OFFLINE
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Oil output shut: 119,138 barrels per day
 Natural gas output shut: 73 million cubic feet per day
 (Source: U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
    OIL/GAS 
Company     Asset            Capacity oil/gas         Date Shut   Restarted  
    
BP         Thunder Horse      250,000 bpd/200 mmcf/d    Aug 24     N/A
BP         Na Kika            110,000 bpd/500 mmcf/d    Aug 25     N/A
BP           Horn Mountain       65,000 bpd/ 68 mmcf/d    Aug 25      N/A
BP         Marlin               60,000 bpd/250 mmcf/d    Aug 25      N/A
    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
 REFINERIES NEAREST STORM 
    
Company      Location        Capacity         Status 
                            (1,000 bpd) 
Chevron      Pascagoula MS     330            Monitoring 

-------------------------------------------------------------------------    
PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------    
   
    * BP Plc -- Shut in production, fully evacuating Thunder Horse,
partially evacuating Na Kika, Horn Mountain and Marlin. 
    * BP -- Shut in production at Na Kika, Horn Mountain and
Marlin. 
    * Exxon Mobil Corp. said it was preparing to withdraw non-essential
workers from operations in Isaac's path.
    * Shell -- Evacuating some workers from east-central Gulf
operations, no production impact. 
    * Apache Corp -- Evacuating some workers from shallow-water
operations in east-central Gulf. 
    * Murphy Oil Corp -- Evacuating some workers, drilling operations
shut, no production impact. 
    * Williams Cos -- Securing Chevron Corp -operated Blind Faith
and ENI -operated Devil's Tower platforms, expects both to be evacuated
and shut Sunday or Monday. 
    * Chevron Corp -- Evacuating some workers from unspecified offshore
facilities, no production impact. 
    * Anadarko Petroleum Corp -- Monitoring, prepared to evacuate
workers and shut in production if storm tracks toward its operations.
    * BHP Billiton -- Monitoring storm, no production impact or
evacuations.
    * Marathon Oil Corp -- Monitoring storm, no production impact or
evacuations.
    * ConocoPhillips -- Monitoring storm, no production impact or
evacuations.
    * Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- Operations normal.
    * Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas Co -- Monitoring storm, no
impact. 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORCE MAJEURE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
    * Destin Pipeline Co LLC, majority owner BP, declared force majeure due to
the storm. 

 (Reporting By Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays, Eileen Houlihan and Janet McGurty;
Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.