Anadarko restarts four Gulf of Mexico platforms
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Anadarko restarts four Gulf of Mexico platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it restored production at its Constitution, Marco Polo, Gunnison and Independence Hub platforms in the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico, which were shut as ther storm Isaac pelted the region last week.

The company said it will ramp up volumes of production to pre-storm levels at the platforms and at third-party operated pipelines as conditions allow.

It expects to restart production at the Neptune platform “when a third-party-operated infrastructure permits,” it said in a statement.

