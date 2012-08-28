FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NRC sends added personnel to Entergy's Louisiana nuke plants
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

NRC sends added personnel to Entergy's Louisiana nuke plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Tuesday it had sent additional personnel to Entergy Corp’s plants in Louisiana in response to the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Isaac.

The Waterford plant is about 20 miles west of New Orleans and the River Bend plant is about 25 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

NRC on Monday dispatched four inspectors from Regions II and IV to assist the resident inspectors at both sites. The NRC staff will remain at the plant during the coming days to monitor the licensee’s activities and ensure safe plant operations.

Entergy also said it had implemented severe weather procedures at its Waterford nuclear station in St. Charles Parish, 30 miles west of New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Isaac moves toward the Gulf Coast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.