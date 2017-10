NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners on Wednesday said it shut the Neptune natural gas processing plant in Louisiana following Hurricane Isaac’s landing on the Louisiana coast late Tuesday.

Enterprise had shut some of its Gulf Coast operations ahead of the storm, including most platforms, two fractionators and several gas processing plants. Neptune had continued to run, while Toca, Burns Point, Sea Robin and North Terrebone, were shut prior to the storm’s arrival on land.