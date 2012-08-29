FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower flows on Gulf South natgas line due to Isaac
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

Lower flows on Gulf South natgas line due to Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Gulf South natural gas pipeline is experiencing lesser flows as producers halt output because of Hurricane Isaac, the operator said in a notice on Wednesday.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners subsidiary, Gulf South Pipeline Company, ordered customers to ensure that scheduled flows in and out of the pipeline network matched actual flows, after a number of producers reduced activity through the line.

The latest facility to shut operations was the Alumina refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana, the website said.

Gulf South is a web of connecting pipelines across the southern United States, from Texas in the west to Florida in the east, with a peak delivery capacity of 6.9 billion cubic feet per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.