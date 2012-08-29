Lower flows on Gulf South natgas line due to Isaac

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Gulf South natural gas pipeline is experiencing lesser flows as producers halt output because of Hurricane Isaac, the operator said in a notice on Wednesday.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners subsidiary, Gulf South Pipeline Company, ordered customers to ensure that scheduled flows in and out of the pipeline network matched actual flows, after a number of producers reduced activity through the line.

The latest facility to shut operations was the Alumina refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana, the website said.

Gulf South is a web of connecting pipelines across the southern United States, from Texas in the west to Florida in the east, with a peak delivery capacity of 6.9 billion cubic feet per day.