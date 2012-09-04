Gulf South gas line ready to resume flows after Isaac

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Gulf South natural gas pipeline has cleared most locations fit for operation after flows were restricted following Hurricane Isaac last week, according to a filing.

Gulf South, operated by Boardwalk Pipeline Partners subsidiary Gulf South Pipeline Company, is a web of connecting pipelines across the southern United States, from Texas in the west to Florida in the east, with a peak delivery capacity of 6.9 billion cubic feet per day.

The line had experienced reduced flows last week because of the storm.