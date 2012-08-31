FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AIR Worldwide sees insured Isaac losses up to $2 bln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AIR Worldwide sees insured Isaac losses up to $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Estimate slightly higher than peer Eqecat

* Much less damage than 2011’s Irene

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac has caused anywhere from $700 million to $2 billion in insured onshore losses after striking the U.S. Gulf Coast earlier this week, disaster modeler AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.

AIR’s estimates are slightly higher than its peer, Eqecat, which previously pegged onshore insured losses at $500 million to $1.5 billion. [I D:nL2E8JT5B2]

Either way, the projections suggest that Isaac did much less damage than last year’s Hurricane Irene, which brought serious flooding and prolonged power outages to the Northeastern states and New England.

Irene, which is considered the 10th costliest hurricane ever, ran up about $4.3 billion in insured losses.

State Farm, by far the largest insurer in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, said earlier on Thursday it had already received about 1,100 claims. Roughly 90 percent of those are for homeowners policies, and the rest for auto damages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.