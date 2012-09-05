Kinder's Southern gas pipeline approves some flow post-Isaac

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc’s Southern Natural Gas Co LLC is continuing facility inspections and has approved gas to flow at certain meter points after Hurricane Isaac forced some gas to be shut in last week, the company said in an online filing on Wednesday.

Operators along pipeline receipt points should not resume the flow of natural gas “until the point has been approved to flow, a nomination has been submitted to Southern, and scheduled by Southern,” it said in the filing.

Some 400 million cubic feet of gas per day remained offline as of last Thursday due to the storm, the company said in a filing on that day.

It was unclear how much natural gas, if any, remained offline on Wednesday. The filing did not specify, and a spokesman said that if it listed no production shut-ins, then those numbers were not available.

Southern is a 7,600-mile-long pipeline system that can deliver up to 3.7 billion cubic feet of gas supply per day from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to markets in the Southeast, including major metropolitan areas.