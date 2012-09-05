UPDATE 1-Kinder's TGP gas line flow limited by Isaac damage

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gas flows on Kinder Morgan Inc’s Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co LLC (TGP) remain limited by power and plant outages, and platform damage in two separate areas of the pipeline after Hurricane Isaac came ashore last week in Louisiana, the company said on Wednesday.

The company did not say how much gas was offline in either case.

TGP declared a force majeure on Wednesday on the Bay Marchand 5 Central Gathering System, located in the coastal waters of Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana, due to platform damage from Isaac, the company said in an online filing.

The company is “assessing the damage and developing a plan to return the platform to service,” it said.

Separately, gas flow on part of the pipeline is also limited by a power outage and an outage at a gas processing plant, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, following a filing from Sunday.

TGP said that commercial power and utilities have not been restored to Sta. 527 where some separation of liquids is performed.

It was also affected by the closure of Targa Resources Partners’ Yscloskey gas processing plant, located in St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana, which suffered flooding during the storm.

“Both of these are limiting areas of the system to flow due to concerns of gas quality and liquids handling ability,” TGP said.

The Yscloskey plant remained offline as of late Tuesday and Targa employees were conducting assessments of the plant.

As of last Thursday, TGP had 435 million cubic feet per day of gas offline due to Isaac, a company spokesman said on that day.

The pipeline can carry up to 7.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to markets in the U.S. Northeast.