Flood levee "overtoppped" in Louisiana-reports

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Water flowed over the top of a flood defence in southeast Louisiana early on Wednesday where Hurricane Isaac has caused huge rains, media reported.

“Emergency management officials in Plaquemines Parish reported overtopping of a levee on the east bank from Braithwaite to White Ditch. This will result in significant deep flooding in this area,” the National Weather Service said, according to The Weather Channel’s website. (Writing by Robin Pomeroy, editing by Diana Abdallah)