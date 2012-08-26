Louisiana Offshore Oil Port to suspend oil deliveries

HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) expected to suspend oil tanker deliveries on Monday afternoon in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaac’s landfall as a hurricane by midweek, a spokeswoman said.

LOOP Spokeswoman Barb Hesterman said the port’s operations were normal on Sunday, but marine operations would stop Monday because of Isaac’s expected landfall in Mississippi just east of New Orleans. The port will be able to continue deliveries from its onshore storage facilities, she said.

About 1 million barrels per day of foreign crude is delivered to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners through the LOOP. (Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Gary Crosse)