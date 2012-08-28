FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Isaac getting better organized - NHC
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Hurricane Isaac getting better organized - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac is getting better
organized as it nears southeastern Louisiana, with flooding from
storm surge and rainfall expected, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday.
    Isaac was currently located about 30 miles (45 km) south
south-west of the mouth of the Mississippi river and about 105
miles (170 km) south south-east of New Orleans, with maximum
sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour)
    "The center of Hurricane Isaac should reach the coastline of
southeastern Louisiana this evening," the NHC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.