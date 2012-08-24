FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murphy Oil evacuating some workers on storm threat
August 24, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Murphy Oil evacuating some workers on storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp said on Friday that the company would evacuate some workers from its three oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, but production operations were normal.

Spokesman Barry Jeffrey said the company was evacuating all workers not directly involved in production and drilling operations were shutting down.

Murphy operates three platforms in the Gulf: Thunder Hawk, which can produce up to 60,000 bpd of oil and 70 mmcf per day of natural gas; Medusa, 35,000 bpd oil and 35 mmcf per day of gas; and Frontrunner, 60,000 bpd oil and 110 mmcf per day of gas.

