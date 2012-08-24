FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Isaac a little stronger - NHC
August 24, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Tropical Storm Isaac a little stronger - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac has become a little
stronger, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Friday.
    "Reports from an Air Force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft
indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50
miles per hour (80 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said.
     The NHC said the storm was located about 175 miles (280 km)
south southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and
expected it to strengthen further while its center remained over
water.
  

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)

