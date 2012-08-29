FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Isaac weakens slightly as it moves slowly inland- NHC
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Hurricane Isaac weakens slightly as it moves slowly inland- NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac weakened slightly as it moved slowly inland over southeastern Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At around 10 am EDT (1400 GMT), the center of hurricane Isaac was located 5 miles east of Houma, Louisiana, and about 50 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, the NHC said.

Isaac is moving toward the northwest around 6 miles per hour (9 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

Isaac was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
