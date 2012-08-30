FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heavy rain threat from Isaac to spread inland over next few days -NHC
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Heavy rain threat from Isaac to spread inland over next few days -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Heavy rain threat from Tropical Storm Isaac to spread inland during the next few days and water levels remain high along the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“Even though Isaac is no longer a hurricane, life-threatening hazards from storm surge and inland flooding are still occurring,” the NHC said.

Isaac, which is packing winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h) and is expected to continue in this direction through tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Thursday night or early Friday, the NHC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.