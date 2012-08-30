FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says TS Isaac seen becoming tropical depression by Thursday night
August 30, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

NHC says TS Isaac seen becoming tropical depression by Thursday night

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday night, the U.S National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“Isaac continues to produce heavy rains and severe weather as it moves farther inland over Louisiana. Water levels remain high along the northern Gulf Coast,” it said.

The center of Isaac will move farther inland over Louisiana today and move over southern Arkansas tonight or early Friday, the NHC said.

Isaac is packing maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour (85 km/h)m with higher gusts, with the strongest winds are primarily occurring over water or near the coast.

