FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Isaac just below hurricane strength-NHC
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Tropical Storm Isaac just below hurricane strength-NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac was just below
hurricane strength as it continued northwestward, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
    The storm was located about 80 miles (125 km) southeast of
the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds
of 70 miles per hour (110 kmph), the NHC said.
    A northwestward motion at a slightly slower speed is
expected over the next day or two, and on the forecast track the
center of Isaac should reach the coastline of southeastern
Louisiana as early as Tuesday evening, the NHC said.
  
   Once ashore, the storm could wreak havoc on low-lying fuel
refineries along the Gulf Coast that account for about 40
percent of U.S. refining capacity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.