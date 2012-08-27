FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar to shut two Gulf Coast terminals Monday ahead of Isaac
August 27, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

NuStar to shut two Gulf Coast terminals Monday ahead of Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Terminalling and pipeline company, NuStar Energy said on Monday that it was planning on shutting two Gulf Coast storage terminals at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac.

The company will shut its St. James, Louisiana, crude oil terminal and its Mobile, Alabama, refined products terminal as oil operations along the eastern Gulf of Mexico begin to shutter ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

