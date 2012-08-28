FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to address storm Isaac in statement, White House says
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Obama to address storm Isaac in statement, White House says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement On Tuesday morning on Tropical Storm Isaac, which is approaching hurricane strength as is heads toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, the White House said.

Obama will speak at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the administration said in statement.

The storm has almost developed into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said earlier on Tuesday. Significant storm surge and flood threat from rainfall are expected.

Isaac is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area seven years after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.