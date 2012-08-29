UPDATE 2-Shut US Gulf Coast refining capacity unchanged-Energy Dept

Aug 29 (Reuters) - About 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was offline in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as of 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) Wednesday, unchanged from Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Department said.

This accounts for 12 percent of total Gulf Coast refining capacity, the department said.

Five refineries in the path of Isaac along the Gulf Coast region were shut down and six more with aggregate 1.72 million bpd capacity were operating at reduced rates.

Isaac weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and a gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours as it moves farther inland, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Refinery status as of 8:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday*

Location Capacity (bpd) Refineries shut down Chalmette Refining Chalmette, LA 192,500 Motiva Convent, LA 235,000 Phillips 66 Belle Chasse, LA 247,000 Placid Refining Port Allen, LA 57,000 Valero Norco, LA 205,000

Refineries with reduced rates ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, LA 502,500 Marathon Garyville, LA 490,000 Motiva Norco, LA 233,500 Shell Saraland, AL 80,000 Chevron Pascagoula, MS 330,000 Alon Krotz Springs, LA 80,000

* Valero’s 125,000 bpd Meraux refinery is not included since it was already shut for reasons not related to Isaac.

Source: EIA (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Soma Das; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)