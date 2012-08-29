FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Shut US Gulf Coast refining capacity unchanged-Energy Dept
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Shut US Gulf Coast refining capacity unchanged-Energy Dept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - About 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was offline in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as of 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) Wednesday, unchanged from Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Department said.

This accounts for 12 percent of total Gulf Coast refining capacity, the department said.

Five refineries in the path of Isaac along the Gulf Coast region were shut down and six more with aggregate 1.72 million bpd capacity were operating at reduced rates.

Isaac weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and a gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours as it moves farther inland, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Refinery status as of 8:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday*

Location Capacity (bpd) Refineries shut down Chalmette Refining Chalmette, LA 192,500 Motiva Convent, LA 235,000 Phillips 66 Belle Chasse, LA 247,000 Placid Refining Port Allen, LA 57,000 Valero Norco, LA 205,000

Refineries with reduced rates ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, LA 502,500 Marathon Garyville, LA 490,000 Motiva Norco, LA 233,500 Shell Saraland, AL 80,000 Chevron Pascagoula, MS 330,000 Alon Krotz Springs, LA 80,000

* Valero’s 125,000 bpd Meraux refinery is not included since it was already shut for reasons not related to Isaac.

Source: EIA (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Soma Das; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.