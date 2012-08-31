FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabine Pipe Line says gas line, Henry Hub unaffected by Isaac
#Market News
August 31, 2012

Sabine Pipe Line says gas line, Henry Hub unaffected by Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sabine Pipe Line LLC on Friday said operational capabilities on its natural gas pipeline and at the Henry Hub distribution hub in Louisiana were unaffected by Hurricane Isaac.

In a website posting, Sabine said all interconnects to the Hub except for the Sea Robin/Henry Hub interconnection, which shut early in the week due to water content in gas deliveries, remained available.

The Henry Hub is a distribution hub on the natural gas pipeline system in Erath, Louisiana, owned by Sabine, a subsidiary of Chevron Corp. It is the pricing benchmark for U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

