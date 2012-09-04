FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabine Pipe Line says Sea Robin/Henry Hub interconnect back
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Sabine Pipe Line says Sea Robin/Henry Hub interconnect back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sabine Pipe Line LLC said in a
website posting on Saturday that the Sea Robin/Henry Hub
interconnection in Louisiana was available for gas deliveries
after having shut last week due to water content in the gas
following Hurricane Isaac.
    The Henry Hub is a distribution hub on the natural gas
pipeline system in Erath, Louisiana, owned by Sabine, a
subsidiary of Chevron Corp. It is the pricing benchmark
for U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
