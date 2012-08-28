Offshore output, refineries idled as Gulf Coast braces for Isaac

* Most US Gulf of Mexico oil production shut in

* Isaac nears hurricane strength en route to New Orleans

* Refineries scale back, ports close, pipelines halt

* Crude futures rise modestly, gasoline futures fall

* Analysts: Isaac may boost chances of U.S. SPR crude release

By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ground to a near halt and coastal refineries and ports curtailed operations on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaac neared hurricane strength en route to Louisiana.

With much of the region’s oil production shut in, refineries closed or at reduced rates, and key import terminals shuttered, oil traders geared up for supply disruptions.

Some energy experts said Isaac could make it more likely for the U.S. government to release oil supplies from its 727 million barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the coming weeks.

“I think the probability (of an SPR release) has gone up significantly,” said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup in New York.

As of late Monday, around 2 million barrels per day of Gulf Coast refining was idle as the energy industry braced for Isaac’s impact, Morse estimated. U.S. government figures also showed that at least 78 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production was shut in and 45 percent of offshore gas output was idled.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Tuesday that Isaac, currently a tropical storm around 105 miles (170 km) south of the Mississippi River mouth, was near hurricane strength and likely to make a Louisiana landfall by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Isaac could hit land as a Category 1 hurricane -- a storm that packs winds of 74 to 95 miles per hour (119-153 km/h) according to the Saffir scale -- the NHC forecast. That would make Isaac much less powerful than Katrina, which swept ashore seven years ago as a Category 3 storm and took out 4.5 million barrels per day of refining capacity.

“The wave heights are much lower (than Katrina) so we expect less damage,” said Tom Larsen, senior vice president of disaster modeler Eqecat Inc.

No significant energy infrastructure damage has been reported due to Isaac, but the storm’s trajectory near much of the Gulf Coast’s key energy infrastructure has already prompted significant supply disruptions.

Key refiners such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66 began shutting plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast region on Monday, idling some 800,000 barrels per day (BPD) of plant capacity. Many other plants, such as Marathon’s Garyville, Louisiana, plant, are running at reduced rates.

Dozens of major oil and gas-producing offshore platforms have been shut, and import terminals like the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) have temporarily halted tanker operations.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for nearly a fourth of U.S. oil output and 7 percent of its natgas output. The Gulf Coast region is the country’s top refining hub, accounting for 45 percent of total capacity or 7.8 million bpd. Louisiana usually processes more than 3 million barrels per day.

U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday by 58 cents a barrel to $96.05, while gasoline futures fell by 1 percent after they had risen sharply on Monday.

For the week to Aug. 17, Gulf Coast gasoline inventories stood at 70.2 million barrels, or 1.1 million barrels above their five-year average level for the week.

IMPETUS FOR SPR RELEASE

Since Katrina in 2005, billions have been spent to fortify levees that protect New Orleans and nearby coastal areas from storm surges.

“It’s not clear if Isaac will cause sustained damage to production or refining,” said Bob McNally of Washington-based energy consulting firm Rapidan Group.

However, McNally said that Isaac-related disruptions could strengthen the Obama administration’s resolve to release supplies from the SPR. The White House has been considering a release amid high U.S. fuel prices and disruptions in global crude supply from sanctions-hit Iran.

“I think they will use the SPR unless crude sells off sharply, and will blame it partly on Iran,” he said.

U.S. President Barack Obama, in a brief speech on Tuesday, urged Gulf Coast residents to follow any evacuation orders they receive from authorities but made no mention of the SPR.

“It seems from current projections that Isaac is not likely to cause major damage to infrastructure and therefore shouldn’t be like Katrina in having a long term impact on U.S. refining and production operations,” said Amy Jaffe, an energy expert at Rice University’s Baker Institute in Houston.

“The president needs to look seriously at an SPR release but not necessarily because of Isaac,” Jaffe added.