Spectra says no damage seen on sites post-Isaac, checks continue
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Spectra says no damage seen on sites post-Isaac, checks continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy said that
it has found no "significant" damage at its onshore natural gas
facilities, having checked about 50 percent of its sites
following storm Isaac, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
    Inspections of offshore facilities are expected to begin on
Friday and continue through Saturday, she said. 
    Production has been shut in along Spectra's Main Pass and
South Pass systems due to Isaac, with flows falling from 215
dekatherms per day to zero earlier this week.

