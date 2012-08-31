Spectra says no damage seen on sites post-Isaac, checks continue

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy said that it has found no "significant" damage at its onshore natural gas facilities, having checked about 50 percent of its sites following storm Isaac, a company spokeswoman said on Friday. Inspections of offshore facilities are expected to begin on Friday and continue through Saturday, she said. Production has been shut in along Spectra's Main Pass and South Pass systems due to Isaac, with flows falling from 215 dekatherms per day to zero earlier this week.