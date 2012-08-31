FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DOE received only one request for Isaac SPR crude loan-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

DOE received only one request for Isaac SPR crude loan-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has not received additional requests from refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast for crude oil loans from government emergency reserves, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

The DOE earlier on Friday said it had agreed to loan Marathon Petroleum Company 1 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to replace oil supplies disrupted by Hurricane Isaac this week.

The DOE would be ready to quickly respond to further requests from companies impacted by the storm, however, the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.