DOE received only one request for Isaac SPR crude loan-source

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has not received additional requests from refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast for crude oil loans from government emergency reserves, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

The DOE earlier on Friday said it had agreed to loan Marathon Petroleum Company 1 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to replace oil supplies disrupted by Hurricane Isaac this week.

The DOE would be ready to quickly respond to further requests from companies impacted by the storm, however, the source said.