Targa says Stingray gas plant likely first of 3 back in service
August 30, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

Targa says Stingray gas plant likely first of 3 back in service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Targa resources said its Stingray natural gas processing plant in Louisiana will likely be the first of three shut plants to return to service, after declaring a force majeure on its Venice system early this week due to tropical storm Isaac.

Stingray, which halted operations because producers in the Gulf of Mexico shut in production due to the storm, should return to service once output offshore resumes, a company spokesman said. He did not give a specific timeline.

Its two other shut processing plants, Venice and Yscloskey, which are located outside the levee in southern Louisiana, have been affected by flooding and, therefore, are expected to take longer to clean up and return to service. It is not yet clear if any damage has been inflicted on these two plants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
