Williams-producers shut in more gas to Transco line due Isaac
August 27, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Williams-producers shut in more gas to Transco line due Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc on Monday said U.S. Gulf of Mexico natural gas producers had shut in about 500 million cubic feet of gas output to its Transco natural gas pipeline system due to Tropical Storm Isaac.

Earlier Monday the company had pegged shut in volumes at 275 mmcf.

The company also said the Southeast Louisiana Lateral would be isolated and shut in at station 62 near Gibson, Louisiana. “All production upstream of station 62 that is not currently shut in will need to do so as soon as possible,” a website posting said.

The 10,000-mile Transco gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from South Texas to New York City. It is a major provider of natural gas to the northeastern and southeastern U.S.

