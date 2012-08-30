Williams's Transco gas line inspection may take days after Isaac

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Williams said on Thursday that inspections on its Transco natural gas pipeline will take several days to complete once they begin, following storm Isaac.

The Southwest Louisiana lateral (SELA) of the pipe was already shut earlier this week at station 62 near Gibson in Louisiana, halting 500 million cubic feet per day of gas supplies along the line.

Transco will provide notice each afternoon beginning Friday listing locations on SELA that have been inspected and authorized to resume gas flows, Williams said in a filing.