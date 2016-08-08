FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Javier closes in on Baja California resorts
August 8, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Tropical Storm Javier closes in on Baja California resorts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Javier was expected to hit Mexico's Baja California peninsula later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that it could strengthen.

Early Monday, Javier was about 100 miles (161 kms) southeast of Cabo San Lucas, moving northwest at 13 mph (21 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, unchanged from late Sunday, according to the NHC.

Javier could strengthen to a hurricane as it passes near the southern part of Baja California, the NHC said.

In eastern Mexico, mudslides triggered by intense rainfall in the wake of Tropical Storm Earl killed 40 people over the weekend as saturated hillsides collapsed onto homes. (Reporting by Christine Murray and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

