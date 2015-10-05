FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body found during search for missing El Faro cargo ship -U.S. Coast Guard
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 5, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

Body found during search for missing El Faro cargo ship -U.S. Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - One body has been located by crews searching for the cargo ship El Faro that went missing off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

Rescuers are no longer looking for the ship, which is believed to have sunk, and have shifted their focus to searching for survivors, Coast Guard spokesman Mark Fedor said.

A heavily damaged life boat from the ship was recovered but had no occupants, he said.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

