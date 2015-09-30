Joaquin strengthens into hurricane, threat to United States unclear

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Joaquin strengthened into the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, although forecast models did not agree on whether the storm will make landfall in the United States.

Joaquin strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kph) and was located about 215 miles (345 km) east-northeast of the central Bahamas, the center said.

It is expected to move near or over portions of the central Bahamas on Wednesday night and Thursday, the center said.

“Additional strengthening is expected, and Joaquin could become a major hurricane during the next couple of days,” the center said.

A complicated atmospheric pattern has made Joaquin particularly difficult to track, according to Weather Channel forecasters, who said it was too soon to determine what impact Joaquin could have on the U.S. East Coast starting this weekend.

The hurricane could raise water levels up to 4 feet (1.3 meters) above normal tide, create dangerous waves and bring up to 20 inches (50 cm) of rain over San Salvador and Rum Cay in the Bahamas, the hurricane center said.

Joaquin-generated swells in the Bahamas will begin to affect parts of the U.S. southeastern coast by Thursday, according to the center. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, it said.

The central Bahamas is under a hurricane warning and the northwestern Bahamas is under a hurricane watch, the center said.

Hurricanes range in severity from Category 1 to the strongest Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson wind intensity scale.