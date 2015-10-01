Christie declares state of emergency in New Jersey ahead of hurricane

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for the Atlantic coast state on Thursday ahead of potential landfall for Hurricane Joaquin, which gathered strength as it pushed northward towards the U.S. East Coast.

The storm is projected to possibly take aim at the same spot where Superstorm Sandy struck the coast in 2012, claiming lives and causing property damage worth billions of dollars.

“The weather reports are not encouraging,” Christie said at a press conference, adding he would consider ordering evacuations if necessary.

Christie, a candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, said he had canceled his campaign schedule for New Hampshire and would remain in the state through Tuesday. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Bernadette Baum)