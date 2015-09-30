Joaquin strengthens, likely to become major hurricane -NHC

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, has strengthened as it moves toward the Central Bahamas, and could become a major hurricane in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane, is located about 215 miles (345 km) east-northeast of the Central Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the latest advisory said.

A major hurricane is classified as a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour (96 knots) or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the NHC website. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)