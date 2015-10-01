FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Joaquin intensifies to category 3 -NHC
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 1, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Joaquin has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, was about 170 miles (275 km) east of the Central Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), the NHC said.

“A turn toward the northwest and north is forecast Thursday night or Friday” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

A major hurricane is classified as a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour (96 knots) or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the NHC website. (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

