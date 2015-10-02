FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joaquin turns north, brings swells to southeastern U.S. coast
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 2, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Joaquin turns north, brings swells to southeastern U.S. coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin is now moving northward and has started bringing swells to parts of the southeastern coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Swells from the hurricane, which is now about 40 miles (65 km) south-southwest of San Salvador, Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), will spread northward along the U.S. East Coast through the weekend, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

The previous advisory had forecast the hurricane would take a north-westerly track. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

