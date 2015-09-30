FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joaquin strengthens into hurricane - NHC
September 30, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Joaquin strengthens into hurricane - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Joaquin, formerly a tropical storm, has strengthened into the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane located about 245 miles (395 km) east-northeast of the central Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), is expected to move near or over portions of the central Bahamas on Wednesday night and Thursday, the NHC said.

Hurricanes range in severity from Category 1 to catastrophic Category 5.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

