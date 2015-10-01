FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Joaquin forecast track seen farther from U.S. East Coast -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin is moving through the central Bahamas and a strong majority of forecast models is now in agreement on a track farther away from the United States East Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, was about 70 miles (110 km) south of San Salvador, Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (210 kph), the agency said.

“We are becoming optimistic that the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states will avoid the direct effects from Joaquin,” the Miami-based NHC said. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

