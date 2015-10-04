FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Objects located in sea in area of cargo ship missing in Bahamas
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 4, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Objects located in sea in area of cargo ship missing in Bahamas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Coast Guard search and rescue crews spotted multiple objects in the water in the area where a container ship went missing on Thursday in the Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.

Life jackets, life rings, containers and an oil sheen were located by search and rescue aircrews, the Coast Guard added, noting that they had not yet been confirmed to be from the El Faro.

U.S. Coast Guard pilots were searching for a third day for the El Faro, a 735-foot (224-m) container ship with 28 U.S. citizens and five Polish nationals aboard, after it went missing in the eye of Hurricane Joaquin as it passed over the Bahamas on Thursday. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Jon Boyle)

