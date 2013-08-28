FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm Juliette heads toward Mexican Pacific tourist hub
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 4 years

Tropical storm Juliette heads toward Mexican Pacific tourist hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Juliette formed in the Pacific about 130 miles (209 km) south of the Mexican beach resort Cabo San Lucas, where it is now heading, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The tropical storm was blowing at 45 miles per hour (72 kph) and heading northwest toward the tourist resort in the state of Baja California Sur at 24 mph (39 kph), the NHC said.

Juliette is due to make landfall on Wednesday evening and produce rainfall of up to three inches, the NHC said.

Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex has no major oil installations or refineries in the storm’s path. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.