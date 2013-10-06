FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Destin Pipeline may cancel force majeure by midday Monday
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2013 / 4:13 PM / 4 years ago

Destin Pipeline may cancel force majeure by midday Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline said on Sunday it could cancel the force majeure declaration issued ahead of Tropical Storm Karen by midday Monday if inspections of the pipeline reveal no evidence of damage from the cyclone that dissipated overnight.

The pipeline will resume deliveries of natural gas and operation of the Pascagoula Gas Processing Plant once offshore production platforms begin supplying enough gas to maintain production at normal levels, the company said.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc’s Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.